Roscosmos received two commercial spaceflight requests while working on Challenge movie

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, October 5. /TASS/. Roscosmos received two requests for commercial spaceflight during the preparation for the filming of the Challenge movie, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We have already received two requests for commercial flights during the preparation for filming of the Challenge movie," Rogozin said.

The CEO noted that Roscosmos consulted with the best medics while working on the movie.

"We will hold real training for surgery [in space]," he added.

He underscored that the movie will become a tribute of gratitude to medics during the pandemic period.