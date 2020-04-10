Putin lauds Russia-US cooperation in space, notes interaction on oil situation

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 10. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin named Russia’s interaction with the United States in space industry as a successful example of international cooperation, adding that he also plans new conversations with foreign partners on oil market issues. The president talked to the ISS crews via a video link from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, the Moscow Region.

"We are pleased that our specialists are successfully working under the ISS (International Space Station) program with their colleagues from the United States of America, one of the leading space powers. This is a clear example of an effective partnership between our countries in the interests of all mankind," the Russian leader stated.

Putin also underscored that the interaction of Russia and the United States in the space industry is one of the areas of joint activities.

"Just as we are now trying to establish our interaction on urgent issues — I don’t want to talk about it, but I have to — I mean the fight against the pandemic and the situation on world markets," Putin said.

"Just yesterday, we discussed these issues with the president of the United States, we are going to have more conversations on this topic," the Russian leader noted adding that the two countries are also developing cooperation in other fields.

Earlier the Kremlin press service reported that the Russian president had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The leaders discussed the situation in the oil market, including that following the negotiations at the extraordinary ministerial meeting in the OPEC+ format and the upcoming videoconference of G20 energy ministers. The parties confirmed their commitment to coordination of actions to stabilize the situation in the global oil trade and minimize the negative impact of volatility in oil prices on the world economy.

As for space cooperation, according to the Russian president, it needs to continue despite the tough times the world is going through.

"I believe that even now, when the world is confronted with challenges, space activities will continue, including our cooperation with foreign partners, because mankind cannot stand still but will always try to move forward and join forces to advance the boundaries of knowledge," Putin pointed out.

He noted that the space industry had been established in the country in hard postwar times.

"Despite difficulties, people sought to make their dream of space travel come true, fearlessly entered the unknown and achieved success," Putin emphasized, wishing luck to ISS crew members and congratulating them on the upcoming Cosmonautics Day.

Conversation with two ISS crews

Putin said he was happy to have the opportunity to welcome two ISS crews at once.