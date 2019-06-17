Glavkosmos will cooperate with Middle East, Africa in launch services — director general

LE BOURGET, June 17. /TASS/. Glavkosmos plans to extend cooperation with countries in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa, Director General Dmitry Loskutov told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

"We want to expand our coverage in such regions as Southeast Asia, Middle East, Latin America, Africa. Of course, we also continue working together with our traditional partners from Europe, America, Asia," Loskutov said.

He added that international cooperation is carried out under coordination from Roscosmos space corporation. "Together with other companies in this industry, we are participating in the state corporation's work on forming a marketing strategy in the sphere of launch services," he noted.

Glavkosmos is a subsidiary of Roscosmos tasked with promoting Russian space industry and launch services on the international market and managing complex international projects. Over the 30 years of its operation, Glavkosmos fulfilled over 120 international contracts.