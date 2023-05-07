Kiev regime’s sponsors don’t care much about Ukraine’s future, says Russian envoy

ATHENS, May 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime's sponsors don’t care much about the future of Ukraine and its people, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov said in an op-ed for the Kathimerini newspaper.

The envoy pointed out that the West was providing assistance to Ukraine only to weaken Russia. "They are openly talking about the need to deprive Russia of its leading role on the international stage, calling for dismembering the country. Europe, which suffered the most from the Hitler regime, seems to have gone back 80 years as Nazis are at their height once again and ethnic, language and religious discrimination is considered normal, while militants and armored vehicles carrying Waffen-SS insignia, banned by the Nuremberg Tribunal, are involved in fighting in Ukraine," the diplomat explained.

According to Maslov, the United Nations General Assembly adopts a resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism at Russia’s initiative every year. "All EU countries - including, I am sad to say, Greece - voted against the resolution last December. However, the majority - 120 nations - supported the document," the envoy stressed.

He pointed out that Victory Day was a common holiday for Russia and Greece. "We appreciate the bravery of the Greek soldiers who resisted the superior Axis forces alone in 1940-1941. We bow our heads in memory of the hundreds of thousands of Greeks who died during the Nazi occupation," Maslov said. "We are thankful to the municipal authorities and the concerned public for taking care of the numerous memorials to the Red Army troops who sacrificed their lives for Greece’s freedom," he added.

"Just like 80 years ago, our country is now fighting Nazism in its special military operation in Ukraine. Just like then, the enemy has the unlimited resources of the entire European continent at its disposal. And just like then, the outcome of this fight is predetermined. The enemy will be defeated and victory will be hours," Maslov emphasized.