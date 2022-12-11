Kremlin says failure to implement Minsk-2 foreran special military operation

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The failure to implement the Minsk accords by their other participants foreran the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

This is how he answered Pavel Zarubin’s question whether Moscow understood that it was deceived regarding Minsk-2.

"Of course, it became obvious as time passed. And again, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin and other our representatives were constantly stating it. But all this was ignored by other participants of the negotiations process. This all foreran the special military operation," Peskov noted.