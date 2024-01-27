West's talks about war with Russia are old ‘horror story about Russian bear' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. By talking about a possible war with Russia, European countries are trying to divert the attention of their residents from internal problems, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Company, he commented on the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that the threat of war with Russia is now unlikely, but one must be prepared for it.

Peskov suggested looking at the situation in Germany itself. "German farmers are taking to the streets. <...> Patience is running out. What is the best distraction in this situation? It's best to remember the good old horror story about the Russian bear," Peskov said.