MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian side confirms Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s planned talks in Tehran on October 23, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency IRNA said that foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey could hold a ‘3+3’ format meeting in Tehran on October 23.

"We confirm Lavrov’s talks in Tehran planned for Monday," she said.