Russian servicemen destroy dam blocking North Crimean Canal, Crimean leader says

SIMFEROPOL, February 26. /TASS/. Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that Russian servicemen destroyed the dam that was blocking the North Crimean Canal.

"Our servicemen destroyed the dam built by Nazis that was blocking the North Crimean Canal," the Crimean leader wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that work on returning the Dnieper water to Crimea is underway.

In May 2014, Ukraine unilaterally blocked the flow of water from the Kherson Region to Crimea via the North Crimean Canal which supplied up to 90% of peninsula’s needs.