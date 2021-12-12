NATO sending militants under guise of military instructor to Ukraine - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. NATO countries are sending militants to Ukraine under the guise of military instructors, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"The region, in particular Ukraine, is being pumped up with weapons. I am speaking about direct supplies, contracts for future, multimillion, multibillion contracts. Moreover, militants are being sent there under the guise of military instructors," she said in an interview with the Krym-24 television channel.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia is worried over possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine and this situation makes Moscow take measures to defend its interests.