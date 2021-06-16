Russian authorities are unlikely behind Colonial Pipeline hacker attacks — Kaspersky

TOKYO, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are unlikely to be behind the hacker attacks on Colonial Pipeline, Yevgeny Kaspersky, founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab, said in an interview with Japanese business daily Nikkei.

"According to Kaspersky, hackers associated with Russia often carry out attacks using ransomware viruses. But he noted, he does not think that the Russian authorities are behind the attacks on the American pipeline company in May," the Japanese newspaper reported.

Speaking about hackers connected with Russia, the Kaspersky Lab CEO stressed that these are "not only Russians, but also Russian-speaking citizens of Kazakhstan and the Baltic countries".

Kaspersky stressed that countering cybercrime "has no future without international cooperation".

He also did not rule out that following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, some kind of agreement in the field of cyber security could be reached.

In early May, attackers from the DarkSide group hacked into the systems of the American pipeline company Colonial Pipeline. According to American intelligence services, DarkSide may be based on the territory of Russia or Eastern Europe, but is not associated with any government. On May 31, the computer networks of the American division of the Brazilian meat processing company JBS were attacked. The company believes that a criminal group allegedly located in Russia was behind the attack.