Putin, Trump can bridge differences, foster meaningful dialogue, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, can bridge differences between the two countries and foster a meaningful dialogue when it is necessary, which has been demonstrated by the latest telephone talks between the two leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"Indeed, two presidents can put aside the strategic differences if required and foster a very meaningful dialogue. They understand each other, understand that there are no alternatives to certain joint efforts, which was on full display during the latest two telephone conversations," he said.

However, there is no talk about thawing of relations between Russia and the US now, Peskov added. "Even regular telephone contacts between heads of the two states do not mean that, let’s say, at the working level, particularly, from our viewpoint, Washington’s position is changing," he said, adding that previous anti-Russia stereotypes persist in the US.

On Friday, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the situation on the global oil market and measures to tackle the coronavirus spread in a telephone conversation.