Several Space Research Institute employees quarantined after trip to Europe

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Several employees of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences were quarantined after visiting European countries, press service of the Institute told TASS.

"Several Institute employees are quarantined after the return from European countries," the press service said.

Team leaders were familiarized with the directive "on preventive work and operating procedure in case of suspected coronavirus infection," the Institute said. At the same time, no visits of foreign delegations have been canceled by now, the press service added.

The state space corporation Roscosmos told TASS earlier about limiting overseas business trips of their staff due to the coronavirus spread.