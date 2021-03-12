{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Who is Biden’s new attorney general and will Doha replace the Astana process

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 12
Merrick Garland Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP
Merrick Garland
© Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: How Biden's attorney general will impact Russian-US ties

Read also

The US Senate has approved Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for US attorney general. The new head of the United States Department of Justice, who, according to American law, is also acting as attorney general, is expected to intensify high-profile investigations, including those concerning alleged Russian interference in America’s domestic affairs. According to experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Russia-US relations could be greatly influenced by the investigations into the more high profile cases, for example Russia’s recent alleged hacking scandal.

Garland's nomination was confirmed by a 70-30 vote in the Senate. This a very good indicator of support, the newspaper writes, noting that the success of the new appointee is all the more impressive since the Senate is divided down the line between the two parties. Meanwhile, followers of ex-President Donald Trump, on the contrary, spoke out against Garland. Pro-Trump supporters see Garland as someone who would persecute their leader and would not unnecessarily bother the incumbent, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Director of the Applied Research Center, RAS Institute for US and Canadian Studies Pavel Sharikov told the newspaper that the new head of the Department of Justice did not give any obvious reasons that he is agenda-driven. "I don’t remember that Garland was somehow caught up in scandals associated with Trump. In addition, the confirmation of the new attorney general was framed precisely to rule out suspicions against him. It happened after the most recent lawsuit by the Trump team to recognize the November presidential elections as rigged," the expert said.

Meanwhile, how the US Department of Justice behaves when investigating high-profile cases, in one way or another associated with Russia, would be greatly important for Russian-US relations. This primarily concerns the Sunburst cyberattack on US government agencies last December. Sharikov noted that, despite high-profile press reports, the investigation is just beginning. "So far, not a single American official has said clearly yes, Russia is a suspect in this case," the expert noted.

 

Izvestia: ‘Asian NATO’ plans to hold first meeting of its leaders to discuss ‘Chinese threat’

Read also

The leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan, and India will gather on March 12 for a virtual summit of the military-political alliance Quad, which will be the first ever top-leadership-level meeting of the participating states in the informal association’s history. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the event is intended to signal a new level of determination by the United States and its allies to confront China and reflect the desire to give Quad a more significant role in Washington's geopolitical agenda under Joe Biden. Over time the project may become attractive for other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Director of the Institute for Australia India Engagement in Brisbane Ashutosh Misra told Izvestia that in this case, China is the elephant in the room that cannot be overlooked. The summit is a sign of the growing resolve of regional democracies to counter Chinese trade and territorial authoritarianism, the specialist added. At the same time, Head of the National Security College at the Australian National University Rory Medcalf noted that the meeting will normalize cooperation in the field of security between the four countries. The expert explained to Izvestia that this serves as proof that the quartet will outlive Trump and can truly thrive without his confrontational style.

Trump's assertiveness in recruiting allies to suppress China played a role in strengthening cooperation between the four countries. However, each of these states had their own motives to be friends against Beijing, Izvestia noted.

Meanwhile, speculation about Quad’s growing attractiveness for other countries in the region is ringing alarm bells in China. A South Korean presidential administration official said this week that Seoul would consider joining this regional security forum.

The countries of the region may fear a military or economic reaction from China, however, the chaos that COVID-19 has caused in all world economies and China's territorial expansion in the Indo-Pacific region is pushing many states to gradually support a stronger counterweight to China, Ashutosh Misra told the newspaper.

 

Izvestia: Bank of Russia might raise key rate in 2021, with eye on digital ruble

Read also
Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 4.25%

The key rate could be raised in 2021, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Izvestia. The decision will depend on the economic situation and inflationary pressures, which have increased in recent years, she explained. At the same time, the regulator seeks to maintain the same soft policy despite any changes in the key rate. Meanwhile, Nabiullina believes that the digital ruble must be thoroughly tested before entering the market.

The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy will remain soft for some time even after the regulator begins to raise the key rate, she noted. "We believe that we will come to a neutral rate of 5-6% during the current three-year period of our forecast. This is necessary, first of all, in order to prevent excessive inflationary pressure growth so that medium-term inflation remains at the level of our target," she said. "For now, inflation remains above the target level, but then it will start to decline, even because of the base effect," Nabiullina added.

When touching on the subject of the digital ruble, Nabiullina noted, "We still have to create a prototype and test it before the digital ruble is widely used", adding that the system should be tested from the point of view of information security, resistance to cyber risks, and implemented when it’s ready. Meanwhile, the digital ruble can be restored even if the device on which it is stored is lost, and this feature will be the main advantage of the new form of money. "But it is important to see how to avoid fraudulent schemes in this case. We are currently working on this," she added.

Nabiullina commented on the growing investment trend among the general population. Thus, the volume of Russian investments in foreign securities reached 1.3 trillion rubles ($17.69 bln), she said. However, a large proportion of the shares and bonds owned by people are held by Russian companies. At the same time, in 2020, people’s interest in foreign exchange assets has also grown. In connection with the trend, the Bank of Russia may assign responsibility for testing unqualified investors to independent structures, including exchanges, if brokers fail to cope with the task, Nabiullina added.

 

Kommersant: Russian, Qatari, Turkish top diplomats shape new negotiation format for Syria

Read also

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s tour of the Persian Gulf region ended with a meeting in an unusual format. In Doha, the top diplomats of Russia, Qatar and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Mevlut Cavusoglu officially announced the birth of a new format dedicated to Syria. Now Moscow, Doha and Ankara will discuss the problems of this Middle Eastern country together, at the level of both experts and foreign ministers, Kommersant writes, noting that meetings in this format will become regular.

The official name is "The Consultative Meetings on Syrian Issues." But it is quite possible that it will be dubbed the Doha format, following along the lines of the Astana format in which Russia, Turkey and Iran participate, the newspaper writes. 

According to Lavrov, these consultative meetings are not a substitute for Astana, rather they would merely be a supplement. The Russian top diplomat explained that for a year now, Qatari, Turkish, and Russian experts have been discussing Syrian issues and will continue to do so. The foreign ministers will also meet from time to time. Follow-up meetings are planned to be held in Turkey and then in Russia.

At the same time, the three ministers also announced their support for the work of the Constitutional Committee in Syria and, in general, UN efforts to stimulate a political settlement in the country. To the delight of Moscow, the parties agreed to support the voluntary return of refugees and displaced people to their homes. However, Lavrov was the only one who, during the press conference, mentioned the harmful Western sanctions impacting the economy and humanitarian situation in Syria.

In addition to Syria, the three ministers had other common topics for discussion, including the settlement in Libya and Afghanistan. The latter is especially relevant, given that a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow is planned for March 18.

 

Read also
Putin advises businesses to invest in Russia, not to keep money in ‘safe havens’ abroad

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s industry may revive by December 2021, oil and gas industry by 2023

Read also
Putin notes timely, well-calculated measures helped Russian economy to overcome downturn

The Russian manufacturing industry has a chance to return to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, restoration of oil and gas production will be possible only by 2023, experts at the Higher School of Economics forecast. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, such optimistic projections suggest that Russia will not be affected by a third wave of coronavirus.

Read also
OPEC+ decisions give hope for smooth transition of world economy to normal mode — Putin

"The slower recovery of the mining sector compared to manufacturing after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be associated with those actions to limit oil production under the OPEC+ deal, the desire to reduce the consumption of dirty coal in the world and the continuation of the current restrictions due to the epidemiological situation, which will hold back the recovery in energy demand," Head of the analytical research department of the Russian Higher School of Financial Management Mikhail Kogan told the newspaper.

Read also
Recent reforms allowed not to toughen macroeconomic policy amid crisis — Putin

"Despite the possible third wave of the pandemic in the world, the situation in Russia still inspires optimism," Associate Professor at the Department of Industrial Economics of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Kalenov told Nezavisimya Gazeta. "This is due to the extensive experience accumulated in the fight against the virus and active vaccination of the population. All this contributes to the gradual recovery of the Russian industry from the crisis," the expert added.

In general, the Russian economy in 2020 showed relatively good dynamics, having contracted less than the global one (-3.1 and -3.5%, respectively), the newspaper writes. However, easing quarantine restrictions in itself does not guarantee an automatic return of the economy to pre-crisis GDP growth rates of about 2.2%. The global recession of 2020 - the fifth since the last World War - could still trigger waves of bankruptcies and financial crises that accompanied previous recessions.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Moscow, Ankara launch Turkey’s nuclear plant and compete for Afghan peace
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 11
Read more
NASA astronaut to fly to ISS in April instead of Russian cosmonaut
Roscosmos stressed that it had made this decision in order to confirm "commitment to joint agreements and the spirit of joint use of the ISS"
Read more
New bird flu type likely to learn human-to-human transmission, Russian official says
The forecast that it can happen has a rather high probability rate, Anna Popova said
Read more
Kremlin has no information about new plan for Donbass, spokesman says
Earlier some mass media reported there was a concrete plan for a settlement in Donbass, proposed by Germany and France and finalized by Ukraine
Read more
Google, YouTube access issues caused by incident at Strasbourg datacenter, says watchdog
The datacenter accident "is not connected to the agency’s actions on restriction of speed of access to the Twitter social platform in Russia," the watchdog said
Read more
Russian diplomats pinpoint crucial disagreements with new US administration — Kremlin
Working contacts with the US administration are not easy, but they continue, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Honduras signs deal on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
According to official data, since March 2020 the Central American republic has recorded more than 174,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,283 deaths
Read more
Kiev announces meeting of aides to Normandy Quartet leaders
Andrei Yermak, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president’s office, thanked Ukraine’s Normandy Four partners - France and Germany
Read more
Russia hits Twitter with slowdown, vows block unless content pushing suicide, drugs erased
The federal agency took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed for 100% of mobile traffic and 50% of desktop traffic nationwide due to the social network’s violation of Russia’s legislation
Read more
Moscow warns Kiev against using force in Donbass — diplomat
Russia is calling on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with new agreements and documents on Donbass regulation and to duly adhere to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Danish regulator received pipelay schedule for Nord Stream 2
The pipelay under the project is currently underway in territorial waters of Denmark
Read more
Press review: US decries Moscow’s vaccine ‘smear campaign’ and Russia, China aim for Moon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 10
Read more
Coronavirus jabs could become regular, Russian deputy PM says
According to Tatyana Golikova, neither the world nor Russia have enough experience in terms of understanding on how long the immune protection will last
Read more
NASA to provide seat on US spacecraft in 2023 in return for astronaut’s Soyuz flight
Earlier, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov had been pulled out of the main crew of the manned Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and would be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei
Read more
Russia lost a year of development due to coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin says
Russia will catch up after the recession in the future, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
First serial Yasen-M-class sub to be handed over to Russian Navy in late 2021 — source
The submarine's trials will include launches of the Oniks and Kalibr-PL missiles
Read more
Moscow concerned about reports of US plans to conduct cyberattacks on Russia — Kremlin
According to The New York Times, the move is expected over the next three weeks
Read more
Russia, China ink memorandum on cooperation in creating lunar research station
As follows from the statement, the countries’ cooperation in this sphere stipulates the study of the lunar surface and the implementation of joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Russia would like US’s internal controversies to end, says Putin
He noted that the number of uncertainty factors does not decrease, providing the recent US riots as an example
Read more
Putin advises businesses to invest in Russia, not to keep money in ‘safe havens’ abroad
As he stressed, the Russian authorities will do everything to create stable, reliable conditions for investment, as well as to make the appropriate investment support instruments work in the most efficient way
Read more
Press review: Will China join a military alliance with Russia and oil market awaits OPEC+
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 4
Read more
Russia knows nothing about plan for Donbass announced by Zelensky — Foreign Ministry
The plan was proposed by Berlin and Paris and adjusted by Kiev, according to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office
Read more
Russia to convene informal UN Security Council meeting on Crimea next week — diplomat
Earlier, Western nations announced an Arria formula meeting devoted to Crimea, to be held at the UN Security Council on Friday, March 12
Read more
Sputnik V to be produced in Italy even without EMA authorization — commerce chamber head
Production process has nothing to do with vaccine sales, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told TASS
Read more
Russia to aid Syria’s Assad in coronavirus treatment if requested, says Kremlin
Earlier, Bashar Assad and his wife Asma announced that they tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation
Read more
Nearly half of Russians ready to start using domestic operating system — poll
The respondents’ main reasons for changing the operating system are patriotism and wish to support domestic producers, according to the pollster
Read more
Armenian PM announces dismissal of General Staff chief
A political crisis broke out in Armenia after the head of the General Staff had demanded the resignation of the prime minister
Read more
Over 80% of Russians support reunification of Crimea with Russia, poll reveals
The pollster’s representative added that 63% of Russians polled feel proud and impressed with the events that took place on the peninsula seven years ago
Read more
Putin notes timely, well-calculated measures helped Russian economy to overcome downturn
Russia managed to mitigate the risk of investments in its economy due to focused efforts in this area, according to the president
Read more
Newest Russian device to significantly reduce satellite size, cost
The new installation also makes it possible to shield the operator from harmful electromagnetic radiation
Read more
US astronaut’s flight aboard Soyuz spacecraft to be one-time event — Roscosmos
Cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov has been excluded from the basic crew of the piloted Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, as reported earlier
Read more
‘The same Twitter that blocked Trump?’ Diplomat excoriates tech giant’s hypocrisy
Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed by 100% on mobile gadgets and 50% on desktop devices
Read more
Majority of governmental agencies’ websites go live after failure
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the websites of certain governmental agencies were not accessible
Read more
German vaccine official praises Russia’s Sputnik V
It is a good vaccine that will probably be authorized in the EU at some point, Thomas Mertens said
Read more
Russian latest fighters to get ice sensors with artificial intelligence
The sensor for military aircraft will signal not only the build-up of ice but will also measure its thickness
Read more
Restrictions on Twitter to apply only to transfer of photos and videos
According to the watchdog's deputy head, users will be able to exchange messages smoothly
Read more
Lukashenko urges Belarusian military to be on guard to ward off internal threats
The world has changed, and so has the army, the country's president pointed out
Read more
FSB chief: ‘All hotbeds of terror activity and ringleaders in North Caucasus eliminated’
The set of measures implemented ended in January with the elimination of the remaining forces of the Byutukayev terrorist group, the FSB chief said
Read more
Putin and Erdogan launch construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's 3rd unit in Turkey
The Russian president took part in the ceremony via a video conference
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to master production of latest modular handgun in 2021
The process of accepting the Lebedev modular pistol for service has been launched, the Kalashnikov press office told TASS
Read more
Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials
The National Guard’s command highly appreciated the new pistol
Read more
Lavrov to begin his Middle East tour with a working visit to UAE
His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Read more
Regional head speaks in favor of soonest Sputnik V use in Germany
According to the politician, authorizing the use of Sputnik V will help to overcome prejudices related to Russian-made medicines
Read more
Putin signs law on illegal Internet campaigning
The new law amends, inter alia, the law on elections to the State Duma, as well as the law on information, IT and information protection
Read more
Press review: Moscow, Ankara launch Turkey’s nuclear plant and compete for Afghan peace
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 11
Read more
NASA: Mars Perseverance rover goes on its first ride across planet’s terrain
The Perseverance rover touched down the Red Planet’s surface in the area of Jezero Crater on February 18
Read more
Kremlin confident Turkey will realize Russia’s stance on Crimea is correct
The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the differences of Moscow and Ankara on Crimea do not affect the partner relations between both states
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east thwart enemy’s amphibious assault on Kuril Islands in drills
The troops delivered strikes from sheltered positions at night
Read more
Latest Terminator combat vehicles practice cohesion with tanks at Urals proving ground
The latest ‘Terminator’ tank support fighting vehicles arrived for the troops in December
Read more
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Read more
Greece to receive tourists with Russian, Chinese vaccines, says minister of tourism
Focusing on tourists from non-EU member countries, the minister stressed that "the aim is to receive everyone who wants to come, of course in compliance with the established conditions"
Read more