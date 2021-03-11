Putin notes timely, well-calculated measures helped Russian economy to overcome downturn

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 11. /TASS/. Timely undertaken measures made it possible for Russia to overcome the downturn and initiate economic recovery, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Owing to timely, well-calculated measures of supporting industries and business, we managed in broad terms to overcome the slump in the economy and achieve its recovery," Putin said.

Russia has managed to mitigate the risk of investments in its economy due to focused efforts in this area, the president stated. "We have managed to avoid a dip in the investment activity due to the targeted economic policy. Risks of investments in the Russian economy declined significantly," the head of state commented.