{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Turkey may be using proxies in Syria and Russian envoy chides US visa policy

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 12
© AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

 

Media: Turkey may be using proxy forces in Syria

Judging by reports from Ankara, Turkey sent its proxy army into combat in Syria’s Idlib province on Tuesday. Photos available in open sources show joint actions by Turkish troops and militants from the Free Syrian Army, now rebranded as the Syrian National Army (SNA). Izvestia’s sources in the Syrian government army say that SNA groups have moved into Idlib from the country’s north to help jihadists active in the region.

Read also
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

Many experts consider the so-called Free Syrian Army to be Turkey’s proxy forces fighting in Syria and Libya. They previously took part in Ankara’s Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring against the Kurds. And now, they have been relocated to Idlib to fight Syria’s government troops, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

"Turkish proxies are better equipped than the Idlib Islamists," the expert explained. "They have been provided not only with advanced weapons and equipment but also with M113 armored personnel carriers. The militants won’t be able to turn the tide unless the Turkish army joins the conflict. The situation may change only if they secure artillery and air support, like when they fought against the Kurds," he added.

With tensions escalating between Russia and Turkey over the situation in Idlib, the question arises if there will be another Astana meeting because half a year has passed since the last summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran that took place in Ankara in September 2019.

Head of the Political Research at the Center for Modern Turkish Studies Yuri Mavashev believes that it will be highly difficult to organize a meeting of the trio under the current circumstances.

However, it is for resolving such issues that the Astana process was launched in January 2017, the expert pointed out.

"Talks on the final status of the Turkish safe zone are the reason for the current rise in tensions in Idlib," Timur Akhmetov, an Ankara-based expert from the Russian International Affairs Council, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Since participants in the political dialogue are interested in stabilizing the situation, there will be only a limited military confrontation," he added.

 

Izvestia: Russian envoy castigates US visa policy as harmful for United Nations

Washington’s unwillingness to issue visas to some members of delegations to the United Nations undermines important talks and damages the effectiveness of the UN, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Izvestia. He also pointed to the absence of official statements from the US about plans to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies and expressed concern about the prison conditions of Russian nationals jailed in the US.

Read also
Guterres calls for normalizing situation with issuance of US visas to diplomats

According to the envoy, "there are a lot of rumors about the United States’ intention to leave the Treaty on Open Skies but there has been no official confirmation yet." "However, we believe that the treaty’s participants need to discuss all issues and concerns at the meetings of the Open Skies Consultative Commission established within the treaty. We still consider the Treaty on Open Skies to be an important tool for ensuring European security, along with the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures," Antonov stressed.

When speaking about the visa issue, he noted that the situation kept getting worse. "In the fall of 2019, many members of our official delegation to the plenary sessions of the UN General Assembly and its committees failed to receive visas," he said. "UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Washington to resolve the visa problem because apart from Russians, other delegations are also facing the consequences of this visa policy. As a result, it hampers the effectiveness of United Nations’ activities and undermines important negotiating processes," the Russian ambassador emphasized.

He also highlighted concerns about the health and prison conditions of Konstantin Yaroshenko, Viktor Bout and Roman Seleznev - Russian nationals jailed in the United States. "We keep calling on Washington to consider the humanitarian aspect of the issue. Meanwhile, the US authorities haven’t contacted us with any requests concerning Americans jailed in Russia," Antonov pointed out.

 

Vedomosti: Biden’s presidential hopes hinge on New Hampshire primaries

The New Hampshire primaries are the last chance for former US Vice President Joe Biden to win the presidential nomination after he came in fifth at the Iowa caucuses, Vedomosti writes.

Boris Makarenko who heads the Center for Political Technologies believes that much will depend on independent voters, but it is more difficult to predict where their sympathies will lie. In addition, New Hampshire voters often cast ballots to spite Iowans and let another candidate win, the expert added. "However, this time, all frontrunners except Biden can consider the Iowa results to be a success. Besides, New Hampshire’s neighboring state of Vermont is the state that Bernie Sanders represents in the Senate, so his chances there look better," Makarenko noted.

On top of this, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has gotten a boost in support after her strong performance during Friday’s debate, the expert pointed out. "The moderate ones like her and they think that Bernie Sanders is too much of a leftist candidate to run in the final race, so they are searching for a suitable centrist. Biden used to be their favorite but he has performed poorly so far," the expert explained.

If Biden manages to overcome this defeat, he may be able to achieve more success in other states. The number of African-American voters is the lowest in Iowa and New Hampshire, yet they support Biden the most, the political scientist explained. At the same time, if the former vice president fails to regain his morale, new opportunities will open up for ex-NYC Mayor and tycoon Michael Bloomberg, who is hovering in third place in nationwide polls though he hasn’t participated in the primaries yet.

"When choosing their candidate, the Democrats are mostly focused on his or her ability to defeat Trump. Wise men say that a candidate needs to win over swing centrist voters, though Trump did not bother to do so in 2016 and still clinched a victory," Makarenko pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Philippine leader terminates troop agreement with US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has officially terminated the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States. In 180 days, US troops will have to start pulling out of the country unless Washington comes to terms with Manila. However, even if US troops leave the Philippines, it won’t seriously affect the US’ position in Southeast Asia, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

Duterte started talking about plans to end the treaty a long time ago. It seems that an incident involving his close ally, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, whose US visa had been cancelled, prompted the president to move from words to action. Dela Rosa used to be the national police chief and the one who carried out the Duterte-initiated campaign against drug trafficking, which killed thousands of people suspected of links to the drug mafia.

According to Dmitry Mosyakov, who heads the Southeast Asia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, the fact that Duterte took offense at the sanctions against his close ally is not the only reason behind the move. "The Philippine leader can surely see that US President Donald Trump’s policies are aimed at reducing America’s military presence overseas. The Philippines cannot accept it because the country is involved in a long low-intensity conflict with Islamists," the expert said.

Mosyakov does not rule out that by terminating the treaty, Duterte only seeks to make the United States increase assistance to the Philippines. However, even if it is true, the Americans may not be willing to cooperate. "The Americans tend to rely less on their traditional allies in the region. As for the Philippine bases, they are not that important for the US right now as Singapore provides port access to US Navy ships and there also is a US base on the island of Guam. This is enough to contain China," the expert explained.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Coronavirus may harm Apple more than any other tech giant

China’s Foxconn factories that make gadgets for Apple are gradually restoring their operations as about ten percent of personnel are expected to return to work at Foxconn’s facilities in the Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhengzhou. However, at the end of the week, regional authorities plan to once again check out whether the necessary measures have been taken to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, which brought factories to a grinding halt, Rossiyskaya Gazeta wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak made Apple and its biggest Chinese rival Xiaomi temporarily close their retail facilities in China. Stores will reopen at the end of the week at best.

Read also
Russian airlines to lose $25.2 mln due to suspension of flights to China

"China is not only the largest manufacturer of Apple goods but also the world’s second largest consumer. Meanwhile, the demand for Apple devices has more than halved on the Chinese market," Hi-Tech Mail.ru chief Dmitry Ryabinin pointed out. "If the virus restrictions are extended, it may significantly affect the company’s quarterly revenues," he added.

"As of now, only ten percent of personnel have returned to work, which puts into question the quick release of a batch of 45 mln of AirPods Pro that Apple has placed high hopes on for this year," Ryabinin noted.

Meanwhile, Samsung can take advantage of the situation because the company has a wide network of production facilities and does not depend on China so much in terms of sales. As for Apple, the expert said that it would not face less, but maybe more damage than Chinese tech giants due to its lack of stocks.

"Often, panic poses a bigger threat to the economy that the actual situation. This is why it would be wrong to underestimate the consequences. They will be significant for China and for all market participants," Ryabinin emphasized.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Read more
Gazprom expects Nord Stream 2 launch by 2020 year-end
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Syrian army gains full control of Damascus-Aleppo highway, media reports say
The 432-km highway connects Damascus with industrial zones in northern Syria and the economic capital of Aleppo
Read more
Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems
The base is operating in routinely
Read more
Suggested amendments give Russian ex-presidents right to be senators for life
However, they reserve the right to renounce the authority of a member of the Federation Council
Read more
Russian delegation holding talks on Idlib with Erdogan’s spokesman, reports say
Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the Erdogan-led Justice and Development Party, stated that so far, the ongoing talks in Ankara had not brought any concrete results
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source
No one has been injured
Read more
Opposition shoots down Syrian army’s helicopter in Idlib — media
According to Turkiye newspaper, the helicopter was shot down near Saraqib
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop
Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
US sets up new military bases in northeast Syria — Anadolu
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields in the north of the Arab republic
Read more
Pobeda flight makes emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction
The aircraft has landed safely
Read more
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Read more
Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
Read more
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib
Earllier, Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to establish a ceasefire, however, terrorist attacks persisted
Read more
Multipolar world should rest on principles of cooperation, says Russian top diplomat
He noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples that was passed by the UN General Assembly at the former Soviet Unionin's itiative
Read more
Coronavirus outbreak in China displays downward trend, officials say
On February 10, 381 new coronavirus cases were registered across China except the epicenter, Hubei province
Read more
No agreement reached on China’s handover of coronavirus strain to Russia
Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Kraevoi said on February 4 that the lack of a live coronavirus strain hinders Russia’s search for a vaccine against the disease
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan to reveal new Syria steps on February 12
The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after Russian and Turkish military’s another attempt to enforce a ceasefire was met by terrorists amping up their attacks, which killed specialists from Russia and Turkey
Read more
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Read more
Philippines terminates military agreement with the US
The notice of termination will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP
According to lawmaker Andrei Bedilo, all Zelensky’s election promises to establish peace in Donbass turned out to be a lie
Read more
Turkey strikes 115 Syrian targets in response to attacks on its military
Read more
EU seems to be obsessed with anti-Russian sanctions - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that European businesses was suffering "losses of many dozens, if not hundreds, of billions of euros" from the anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Clashes between Syrian military, armed opposition reported near Saraqib, media reports say
Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) took active part in the attacks on the Syrian army positions
Read more
West understands that global problems cannot be resolved without Russia - Lavrov
He stressed that Russia’s foreign policy is determined by the president
Read more
Belarus plans to buy Russian oil at world prices
Belarus doesn’t need any special exclusive terms, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi says
Read more
Russia ready to discuss its weapons with US in context of possible treaties — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Washington is interested in new Russian weapons
Read more
Russian embassy says Norway violates its obligations under treaty on Spitsbergen
The Russian side urges Norway to bring its policies "in accordance with its international commitments" and suggests negotiations and consultations to resolve those issues
Read more
Xi Jinping to visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations
Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to make an official visit to Russia in May
Read more
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Read more
Kremlin says overhaul of previous government’s decisions inappropriate
PM Dmitry Medvedev’s government achieved some significant results, and the current government is not starting anew, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Read more
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Read more
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
It was the third time over the past week when Turkish servicemen skipped joint patrolling in Syria
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Read more
Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says
This legacy still has a certain effect, according to Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov
Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation
Read more
Turkish military convoy enters Syria’s Idlib - TV report
The convoy consisted of tanks, armored vehicles and vehicles carrying munitions
Read more
Syrian troops about to establish full control over Damascus-Aleppo highway — TV
At present, governmental troops have approached the village of al-Qamariyah, from where they are expected to launch a rear attack to militants in the Rashideen-4 district in western Aleppo
Read more
Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance
The gas pipeline will enable Russia to optimize gas supplies, Alexander Novak said
Read more
International coalition puts operations in Iraq on hold, says Iraqi parliament
Read more
Russian plane delivers humanitarian aid to China
The plane carries medicines and personal protective equipment
Read more
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
Read more
Russia cannot just sit and wait for further developments in Syria's Idlib — diplomat
Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev said that the positions of Syrian army and Russian forces in Idlib come under fire daily
Read more
US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed
Read more
Russia, China to assess prospects of laying gas pipeline via Mongolia
Read more
Syrian troops advancing from Idlib and Aleppo meet in Tal al-Eiss — TV
As a result of the operation, governmental troops are expected to restore control over the entire 432-km Aleppo-Damascus highway
Read more
Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US — ambassador
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in mid-January that new information regarding legal aspects of the diplomatic property issue may appear soon
Read more
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
Read more