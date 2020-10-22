Huawei Launches Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Docs and More

SHENZHEN, Oct. 22. /PRNewswire/. Huawei today announced new developments to Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem at the HUAWEI Mate 40 Series launch event, launching Petal Search, Petal Maps, and HUAWEI Docs, levelling up global Huawei users' digital experience with other new updates.

Hardware and software integration enhances digital lifestyle experience

Huawei's official search engine app, Petal Search now is available in over 170 countries and regions and supports over 50 languages, letting users conveniently and instantly find out the information and services they need.

Petal Search offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights, and local business. It also develops and integrates various tools, such as weather, calculator, rate exchange and even paper query to help user easily obtain daily-used information. With the new update, the search experience is now visually richer. Search results are presented in information cards, as opposed to simple weblinks, to help users get this wealth of useful information instantly with just a few clicks.

Leveraging Huawei devices' AI capabilities, Petal Search allows users to search by taking photos or images through its visual search function. It recognises a wide range of objects such as people, animals, and landmarks, and will introduce new capabilities such as plants identification. For instance, user can simply take a photo of a dish and Petal Search will provide the recipe. A voice search feature is also integrated in the app, supporting English, Spanish, French, Arabic and more. These features help Petal Search meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle.

In addition, with the cooperation with global and local partners, Petal Search is vigorously developing local life search services, to provide users a rich location-based and scenario-based search experience. When user look up for local life content, Petal Search provides users with high-quality and most popular localized information, such as personalized recommendations or nearby foods, worth visiting local attractions, and shopping discounts.

Petal Maps, meanwhile, is Huawei's quality and convenient mapping and navigational tool, offering positioning services, immersive map displays, place searches, driving navigation and favorite place lists to users in over 140 countries and regions. Petal Maps supports map displays in multiple languages, with voice notifications in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Mandarin.

Petal Maps is also equipped with cutting-edge functions to give a real-time publish transit updates in some major cities, helping commuters better plan their routes and take the worry off travelling. Utilizing pioneering technologies such as Super GNSS and image recognition algorithms, Petal Maps further heighten the accuracy and present users the most efficient and least congested routes.

Thanks to HUAWEI Mate 40 Series devices' Gesture Control, drivers are able to switch between the navigation view and map overview by simply using "air press" towards the screen with their palms. These smart interactions significantly enhance the ease of travel, as well as facilitate a safe driving experience.

HUAWEI Docs, available in more than 100 countries and regions, supports document viewing and editing across over 50 formats including PDF, PPT, and DOC. With real-time syncing enabled by cloud capabilities, HUAWEI Docs lets users seamlessly work on the same document on different devices logged into the same HUAWEI ID, enhancing the smart office experience.

Full suite of Huawei Mobile Services apps to complement digital living

Upgrade on Find Device enables users to locate their Huawei devices such as smartphones, watches, earphones, and glasses. Users can either play a ringtone remotely to help locate the devices, or choose to lock and wipe devices information, protecting user privacy.

HUAWEI Themes introduced exclusive theme packs to enable deeper device personalisation. The first batch of packs includes themes of famous artists, classic literature, and the Ingenuity series Huawei selected.

Supported by 2 million global developers, Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem maintains rapid growth. As one of the top 3 app marketplace globally, AppGallery continues to bring together popular global and local apps to over 500 million monthly active users. HUAWEI Quick App also reach a 260% year-on-year increase of monthly active users for its tap-to-use and installation-free experience.

