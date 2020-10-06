Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers

SAN JOSE, California, October 6. /PRNewswire/. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced its intent to support the new NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU (data processing unit). NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU are sampling now, and Supermicro will conduct an aggressive certification program for the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU, encompassing a broad range of Supermicro's market-leading systems with planned availability in 2021. These will include 1U, 2U, 4U, 10U rackmount GPU systems, Ultra, BigTwin™, 8U SuperBlade, and additional embedded solutions. Supermicro products support the advanced data requirements from the edge to the cloud.

"Supermicro is NVIDIA's close technology collaborator and is ready to deliver end to end cloud solutions, and edge using NVIDIA DPUs," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Leveraging Supermicro's well known rapid time-to-market capabilities, we expect to offer many of the industry's first systems incorporating the BlueField-2 DPU to boost performance on all accelerated workloads for customers in growing dynamic markets."

Many of Supermicro's products can take advantage of the latest in DPU acceleration technologies from NVIDIA. Supermicro's SuperBlade has GPU blade servers built on PCIe Gen4.0 along with a non-blocking 200Gbps HDR InfiniBand switch, which provides the infrastructure needed for DPUs to offload data management tasks from the CPU.

The new NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU combines a programmable multi-core ARM CPU, state-of-the-art 200G/100G SmartNIC networking, high-performance PCIe interface, and a powerful set of networking, storage, and security accelerators. The NVIDIA DPU offloads critical tasks and frees up the host CPU to run applications while enhancing security, efficiency, and manageability for servers running any operating system or hypervisor.

"NVIDIA DPUs are becoming the most critical element of a secure accelerated data center, a required component for modern times," said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. "By incorporating the BlueField-2 DPU into their future lineup, Supermicro is giving their customers that extra edge required in today's race to build the modern data center."

