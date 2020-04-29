Supermicro introduces systems tailored to work with software offering Red Hat

SAN JOSE, California, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, introduced multiple systems tailored to work with a leading open, hyperconverged software offering, Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure. Supermicro collaborated with Red Hat to develop advanced configurations based on industry-leading Supermicro servers featuring the latest technologies. These systems, available now, give customers new options when architecting infrastructure.

Supermicro's open HCI solution, based on Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, includes the BigTwin, SuperServers, and Ultra platforms that offer compelling configurations for compute, storage, and networking. BigTwin™, SuperServers offer four hot-pluggable systems in a 2U form factor of four dual-process server nodes with up to 24 DIMMs, and high-performance NVMe. The BigTwin, SuperServer, leverages 12 nodes, 672 compute cores per cluster, total memory of 4,608GB, and using NVMe pushes total storage to 138TB and for density performance workload. Ultra SuperServers have three options spanning three, six, and 12 nodes; compute cores of 96, 240, and 672; and, total memory of 384GB, 1152GB, and 4608GB per cluster. Total storage spans 72TB to 230TB per cluster dependent upon system architecture.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Red Hat to bring technology innovations to benefit our mutual customers," said Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer, Supermicro. "We have further strengthened our portfolio by validating with Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Virtualization – a powerful open-source HCI solution – delivering more value to our customers with improved automation of infrastructure management, higher efficiency, while lowering TCO."

"Customers need open, flexible hyperconverged solutions. Red Hat and Supermicro are dedicated to delivering integrated open source solutions. Together we offer flexible infrastructure solutions for organizations to more easily provision compute, storage, and networking resources with confidence," said Terri Hall, vice president, Global Partners & Alliances, Red Hat.

Supermicro's HCI offerings are based on the powerful 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, including hardware-accelerated performance options such as Intel's Optane DC persistent memory, and up to 25Gb networking for demanding workloads.

Supermicro open source HCI solution is optimized to reduce your IT footprint while providing ease of use leveraging Red Hat Ansible Automation management tools. Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure offers a single software package coupled with a simplified deployment model that helps reduce capital expenditures (CapEx), and operating expenses (OpEx).

Visit Supermicro Red Hat hyperconverged solutions for more details.

