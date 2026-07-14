Russia-Africa counterterror cooperation to be in focus at October summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia's cooperation with Africa in countering terrorism will be a key topic on the agenda of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in Moscow this fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after his talks with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

"This cooperation will continue. I believe that its significance will be further emphasized at the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October," he said.

"As for the fight against terrorism, we are fighting uncompromisingly in different directions here. We are providing all possible assistance to our African friends. The Russian Defense Ministry's African Corps is working in Niger, Mali, and some other countries in the region, with the help of which, as representatives of these countries told us during [Lavrov's] African trip, first of all, thanks to whose help the armed forces of Mali and Niger succeeded in suppressing attempts at powerful terrorist attacks."

Lavrov added that the UN Security Council will not be reformed without addressing Africa’s needs.