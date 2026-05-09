Russia will do everything to meet Slovakia’s energy needs — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to meet Slovakia’s energy needs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"We know about your interest in cooperation in certain areas, including the energy sector. We have just had an opportunity to speak privately, and I can say it here as well: we will do everything to meet the Slovak Republic’s energy needs," the head of state said, adding that Russia would also be ready to cooperate in other areas of mutual interest.

"Unfortunately, our trade turnover has declined, both last year and this year. The reasons for the decline are also known to us. We proceed from the assumption that your visit today will help us understand what needs to be done in order to restore our trade turnover and continue developing it further," the Russian president said.