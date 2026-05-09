North Korea’s participation in Victory Parade symbolizes bilateral partnership — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The participation of North Korean troops in the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square symbolizes strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said.

"The participation of servicemen from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea signifies strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. North Korean fighters courageously and selflessly fought shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers for the liberation of the Kursk Region from the followers of Hitler’s collaborators, Ukrainian Nazis. This is true combat brotherhood," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

A military unit from North Korea marched for the first time during the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square devoted to the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

North Korean troops displayed bravery, courage and heroism during the liberation of Russia’s Kursk Region. The professionalism of North Korean soldiers was commended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.