Putin highlights Russia’s ethnic diversity as something that makes it unique and strong

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is universal and unique because it is an ethnically diverse country, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of representatives of the country’s small indigenous peoples on the sidelines of the Znaniye (Knowledge) society educational marathon currently running in Moscow.

"I’d like to emphasize once again that Russia’s universality and strength is underpinned by diversity," the head of state said.

According to Putin, cultural differences between Russia’s ethnicities are complementary as they lay a solid foundation for national development rather than creating any rifts.

"This is something we should strive for going forward. People of very different ethnicities, beliefs and ways of life are united in how they care for their home towns or cities and broader Russia," he concluded.