Putin orders creation of research centers and testing sites for drones in Russia

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Research centers and testing sites for the certification of unmanned systems, as well as infrastructure for autonomous systems, must be established in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the relevant instruction to the country’s government following a meeting on the topic in January; the Kremlin has published a corresponding list.

"Ensure the creation of specialized and the development of existing infrastructure necessary for the operation of autonomous systems, as well as the creation of research centers and testing sites for the certification of autonomous systems," the instruction says.

It specifies that the centers and testing sites must be created for each type of autonomous system. In addition, it is necessary to determine the sources and level of funding for the corresponding infrastructure development. The head of state expects the first report by June of this year, and then every six months.