MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The EU can't seem to get away from the false idea that Russia is going to attack it, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Valdai discussion.

"It's very concerning that EU countries seem so locked in to the chimera of Russia wanting to attack them," the deputy minister said during a panel discussion titled "(Not)strategic Stability - 2025: Results of the Year in the Field of International Security."

"It should be noted that a significant complicating factor is the persistent desire of the member states of the European Union to prevent the rapprochement of Russian and American approaches to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and around it, and in general to prevent the improvement of the situation in Russian-American relations. Such an improvement would fundamentally contradict the hateful attitude towards Russia that permeates the current policies of some European capitals and which they clearly do not intend to abandon."