Russia has no information on US consultations with Ukraine and EU — Lavrov

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Russia does not yet have any information on the results of US consultations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty.

"Regarding the consultations that the EU held among itself, Vladimir Zelensky, and US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff, we do not yet have information about what actually happened. But European leaders have already made numerous statements describing the 'achievements,' as they characterize them, that resulted from these consultations," Lavrov said.

Moscow "cannot help but have questions" because "security guarantees for Kiev are cited as one of the central topics."

"Let me remind you that we advocate for collective security guarantees based on principles repeatedly affirmed at the highest level within the OSCE, which require ensuring the indivisibility and equality of security and require each state should refrain from strengthening its own security at the expense of the security of others. That is, they require not to do what the Kiev regime is currently doing with the support of its European sponsors," Lavrov added.

On December 14 and 15, several rounds of talks between US and Ukrainian representatives were held in Berlin. The US delegation included Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian side was represented by Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov. It was later announced that the Ukrainian delegation would depart for the United States at the end of the week to continue the talks. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin expects the American side to provide information on the results of its communication with Europeans and Ukrainians to resolve the conflict as soon as it is ready.