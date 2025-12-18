Moscow considers escalating tensions around Caracas to be potentially dangerous — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia sees escalating tensions around Venezuela and considers this to be potentially extremely dangerous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We see the escalation of tensions in the [Latin American] region and consider it potentially very dangerous," he said in response to a question about the Kremlin's position on the situation between the US and Venezuela.

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said that Caracas had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with "open and criminal aggression" by Washington, which is threatening to seize the country’s oil resources. The reason for this was the statement by US President Donald Trump's December 16 statement about amassing a military force around Venezuela until it returns the allegedly stolen assets to the US.