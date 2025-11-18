Russia to cancel visas for Chinese tourists soon to mirror Beijing’s move — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia would lift visa requirements for tourists from China soon in response to a similar move by Beijing.

The Russian president met with Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang in the Kremlin. "Our Chinese friends’ decision to introduce visa-free travel for Russian citizens will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of contacts between our peoples. We are grateful for this goodwill gesture and, on our part, will do the same in the immediate future for citizens of the People’s Republic of China who are visiting Russia," Putin said during the meeting.

The Russian leader said he was certain that "it will produce very serious effects in the economic and humanitarian sphere." "This, in my opinion, will be a very good, positive challenge in the development of our relations," Putin added.

The visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China came into force on September 15. Russians with a regular passport for foreign travel will be able to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days.

At a meeting with Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee in Vladivostok, Putin said that Russia would introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens in return. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on October 23 that Russia would finalize the issue of scrapping visa requirements for Chinese citizens in the near future.