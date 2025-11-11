Putin, Tokayev to discuss all spheres of Russia-Kazakhstan economic cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is highly multifaceted, and all its areas will be discussed by the Russian and Kazakh presidents, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during their meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Our trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan is very multifaceted and covers almost all possible areas of cooperation," he said at a news briefing.

"Therefore, all areas of cooperation will be discussed in detail. All of them are mutually beneficial," Peskov said in response to a question whether Putin and Tokayev would discuss oil and gas cooperation, considering recent sanctions against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

"Of course, other topics will be on the agenda," he added.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Russian companies Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 of their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11-12. Putin and Tokayev are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.

In 2024, the volume of mutual trade turnover exceeded $28 bln. As per the Bureau of National Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from January to August of this year, Russia became the republic's main trading partner for imports, and it is also in third place for exports from Kazakhstan.