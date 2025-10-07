Lavrov urges West to get off confrontation course on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The West should refrain from the course of confrontation, take responsibility for the restoration of Afghanistan and repair the damage done to the country’s economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in opening remarks at the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan.

"Yet again, we call on [the West] to get off the confrontation course, give back what was seized, assume responsibility for the post-conflict restoration of Afghanistan and pay for decades of damage to the Afghan economy and infrastructure," Russia’s top diplomat stated.

Lavrov emphasized that "the hostile policies of Western countries still cause major problems on the Afghan track." They "continue to hold sovereign Afghan financial assets, and maintain the sanctions and restrictions on the banking sector in Afghanistan," he added.