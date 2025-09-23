UN, September 24. /TASS/. European sponsors of Kiev want the UN Security Council to live in a parallel reality and not see that Ukraine is losing on the battlefield and that Vladimir Zelensky has lost public support, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated.

"European sponsors of the Zelensky regime want the UN Security Council to live, like them, in some kind of parallel reality where Ukraine is not losing on the battlefield, losing city after city and Ukrainian citizens are not lining up to die in a meaningless meat grinder for Western geopolitical interests," the Russian diplomat said during a UN Security Council meeting. "In this distorted picture they are trying to impose on us today, Ukraine is an island of democracy and freedom and its usurper leader, who has broken all his election promises <...>, enjoys the support of all Ukrainians, who supposedly do not even see the need for elections, since they have such a wonderful president."