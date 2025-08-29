Russia remains ready to negotiate on Ukraine amid stalled talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Even as Russia sees no progress in the negotiation process on Ukraine, it remains ready to negotiate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We can’t say that expert activities are in full swing. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Still, we remain interested in and ready for such talks," he pointed out.

"All of our positions have been clarified," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed. "The main provisions were handed over to Ukraine in written form. These are our stated positions that require discussion. That’s where we’re at now," he added.