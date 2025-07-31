Non-interference in other countries' affairs central to Russian foreign policy — Putin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia will continue to respect the sovereignty of other countries and will not interfere in their internal affairs, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

"We will continue to defend the principles of the supremacy of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," Putin said, outlining the fundamentals of Russia’s foreign policy.

The Russian leader pointed to active cooperation with his Laotian colleagues in the international arena.

"In May, a Lao delegation took part in the celebration of events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Putin said. "We remember that the parade squad of the Lao People's Army also marched through Red Square."

The head of state expressed gratitude to his Laotian colleague for the fruitful joint work and for the fact that the leader of the republic had accepted the invitation to come to Moscow on an official visit.

"The talks that took place today will undoubtedly serve to further strengthen the entire range of Russian-Lao relations for the benefit of the peoples of our countries," Putin said.