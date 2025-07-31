Russian-Laotian relations develop successfully, steadily, to mutual benefit — Putin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic is multifaceted, developing successfully, steadily and to mutual benefit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith in the Kremlin.

"The current official visit to Russia by the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic clearly demonstrates that Russian-Laotian relations are developing successfully and progressively," Putin noted. "Russian-Laotian cooperation is multifaceted and mutually beneficial." According to the Russian president, the talks with the Laotian leader were constructive and useful.

Putin pointed out the interest of both sides in making "such interaction even more meaningful and productive."

"Russia and Laos are united by time-tested traditions of friendship and mutual assistance," Putin recalled. "In October, bilateral diplomatic relations will mark 65 years."

"Our country has contributed in every way to the development of Laotian statehood, the enhancement of defense capability, and the growth of the national economy," the Russian leader noted. According to him, large industrial enterprises, important transport infrastructure facilities, hospitals, and educational institutions were once built in Laos with the participation of Soviet specialists. "Many of them are still functioning today, benefiting the Laotian people," Putin added.