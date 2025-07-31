MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Chairman of United Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has emphasized the need to counter external interference in electoral processes, stressing that "certain powerful nations attempt to influence voting outcomes if they dislike the results."

"It is crucial to combat politically motivated initiatives aimed at fully or partially discrediting election results. There are numerous examples where certain major powers, dissatisfied with outcomes, launch campaigns to undermine electoral legitimacy, effectively leading to the hijacking of results," Medvedev said at a meeting of the standing committee of the Forum of Supporters of Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!".

He stressed the importance of providing methodological support to Russia’s partners to defend against such attacks. "We must offer our partners methodological assistance to counter external influence on our internal, I emphasize, internal electoral processes. Naturally, our country, Russia, is prepared for this," he added.

Medvedev also recalled the UN General Assembly resolution adopted in December 2024 on the eradication of colonialism. "Last December, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to eliminate colonialism in all its forms and manifestations. I thank everyone involved in organizing support for this resolution, it was indeed an important shared initiative," he noted.

The resolution, he said, also established an International Day for the Struggle Against Colonialism. "Incidentally, it enshrines our shared stance on designating December 14 as the International Day for the Struggle Against Colonialism in all its forms and manifestations," Medvedev underscored.