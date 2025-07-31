MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has no respect for international law, and it is morally bankrupt too, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The so-called Ukrainian government, or, more accurately, those who have seized power, as we all know, act with absolute contempt for international law, for morality, and for human life," the diplomat said at a press conference.

According to Zakharova, attacks on Russia's border territories, shootings of civilians in Donbass, torture, drones, mines, firing on hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and emergency workers are a demonstration of the so-called "strategy to intimidate and destroy, even when it does not correspond to either military or political goals. This is the kind of terrorism carried out by neo-Banderites."

"Only they did not succeed and will not succeed in intimidating: people in the Kursk Region, the DPR and the LPR persevered and are now ready to talk."