UN, July 31. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t see any change in how Vladimir Zelensky's regime operates, as it continues to act in its own selfish interests instead of the country's, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists.

"Our view of the Zelensky regime has not changed. Unfortunately, this is indeed a corrupt regime fueled by the Nazi ideology. This is a regime that sacrifices the interests of the Ukrainian people in the name of some selfish goals and sticks to what it receives as recommendations and instructions from abroad," the diplomat said, when asked to comment on attempts by the Kiev regime to curb the authority of anti-corruption authorities.

Zelensky has long tried to establish control over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), but they remained independent. On June 23, NACB filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who used to be deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. Chernyshov is considered a very influential figure in Zelensky's entourage. According to opposition-minded deputies, anti-corruption authorities could soon bring charges against other Zelensky associates.

On July 21, the Security Service searched NACB offices and inspected SACPO. The next day, parliament, where the majority of deputies belong to Zelensky’s party, adopted a law stripping NACB and SACPO of independence. That evening about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, with rallies spreading to other cities as well. Still, Zelensky signed the law, which entered into force on July 23, triggering new protests.

The West also criticized Kiev for its decision on NACB and SACPO, and Zelensky on July 24 submitted to parliament a bill on the so-called strengthening of the powers of anti-corruption bodies, which, in fact, reverses the previous decision to limit the independence of NACB and SACPO.