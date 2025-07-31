Russia actively engaged in UN reform talks — Deputy Foreign Minister

UN, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is actively engaged in UN reform talks and advocates for greater efficiency in the work of the global organization, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"The importance of the universal platform [the UN] remains fully intact to this day. Naturally, adjustments are necessary. Much time has passed [since the creation of the UN], and therefore we need to talk about adjustments, about reform. <…> Intergovernmental negotiations have been underway at the UN platform in New York for many years, and we are actively engaged in them," he said.

He noted that Russia advocates for preserving the UN and bringing "greater efficiency and effectiveness" to its work.

The Deputy Foreign Minister believes that the UN reform should be "well-considered" and requires "mutually respectful consultations taking into account the opinions of all member states, regardless of whether they are large or small." "The UN is a major achievement of the international community. The UN was created 80 years ago following the victory over fascism, following the results of World War II. And what was laid down at that time as the principles of the UN Charter remains relevant today," Vershinin stressed.