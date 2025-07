MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia and Laos scaled up their trade turnover by 66% last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with leader of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

"Economic relations are evolving. We have growth more than 60% last year - 66%, and growth in January - May also totaled almost 20%," Putin said.

The Russian leader also invited the Prime Minister of Laos to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum this September.