Defense Ministry, FSB do much for security of Transarctic corridor — Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry, in collaboration with the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB), is actively working to safeguard the Transarctic Transport Corridor, stated Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, during a meeting of the Council for the Strategic Development of the Navy.

"Significant efforts are already underway to ensure the security of the Transarctic Transport Corridor," Patrushev emphasized. "The Russian Defense Ministry, together with the FSB Border Service, has planned and is executing strategic deterrence measures, including continuous monitoring of foreign military activities, restricting their operations near our borders, and preventing unauthorized entry of foreign ships into Russia’s territorial and internal waters."

He noted that, in coordination with relevant federal agencies and state corporations, steps are being taken to enhance control and surveillance across land, air, surface, and underwater domains. Additionally, escort services for merchant ships are being provided to bolster security.

Patrushev also highlighted ongoing naval operations: "The Navy’s ships are conducting combat missions, and joint operational and tactical training exercises involving the Baltic, Northern, and Pacific fleets are being carried out in collaboration with the FSB Border Service."

Furthermore, he mentioned that the Ministry of Transport has developed protocols for responding to potential transport restrictions in the Baltic Sea and in communications with the Kaliningrad Region.

Addressing the meeting’s participants, Patrushev called for an assessment of the existing security measures for the Transarctic Transport Corridor, encouraging proposals for additional actions to deter provocative activities by foreign states in these waters, and for a thorough review of the measures outlined in the draft resolution under consideration.