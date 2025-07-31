Russia aims to improve, not exit UN — Deputy Foreign Minister

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. Just because Russia criticizes the UN and other international organizations does not mean that it wants to quit them, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"Criticism of this or that organization does not mean we’re considering leaving it. Indeed, we always openly and honestly express our attitude to certain - as it seems to us - weak points in the work of the UN and other international organizations, but it’s not our goal to withdraw from these organizations," Vershinin said.

According to him, Moscow has something different in mind.

"What matters to us is finding constructive solutions in terms of improving - let’s say - the effectiveness of the UN and other international organizations," the Deputy Foreign Minister added.