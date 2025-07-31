Moscow grateful to Syria for ensuring safety of Russian facilities — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow is grateful to Damascus for ensuring the safety of Russian nationals and facilities in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani.

"Given the current situation in Syria, we are grateful to our Syrian colleagues for the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of Russian citizens and Russian facilities in the Syrian Arab Republic," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is interested in intensifying dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries. "Today, we talked about the operation of our embassies, the Russian embassy in Damascus and the Syrian embassy in Moscow," the top Russian diplomat added.