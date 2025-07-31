Russia remains open to pragmatic cooperation in the Arctic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is open to pragmatic cooperation in the Arctic with all those who are ready for equitable and respectful dialogue, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message to the participants in the Arctic - Regions forum.

"Russia is the largest Arctic power. It has consistently advocated for maintaining peace and stability in the North. It remains open for these purposes to pragmatic cooperation in the Arctic with all those who are ready for equitable and respectful dialogue," he noted.

Lavrov stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry will promote constructive international and interregional cooperation in the interests of the residents of the Arctic regions.