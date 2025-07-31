Russia dissatisfied with results of UN memorandum on agricultural exports — diplomat

UN, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is not satisfied with the results of work conducted in the framework of the memorandum with the UN on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"We worked together with representatives of the UN Secretariat for three years. In general, we took note of the efforts by the UN team in this regard. However, we were not satisfied with the outcomes that this work produced," Vershinin said, noting that the memorandum had expired.

According to him, the lackluster results are caused by the actions of the West.

"I always draw attention to the hypocrisy of many Western capitals. Those unilateral, illegal sanctions that have been and are being introduced against Russia are actually hindering food security in the world with the use of Russia's large agricultural potential from being ensured," the diplomat stressed.

Nevertheless, the Deputy Foreign Minister expressed hope for the future role of the organization in this matter.

"We believe that the UN, by its very nature, can play a constructive role. And we expect that such a role will be played by UN representatives," he concluded.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, for a period of three years, with no provision for extension. Its primary aim was "to ensure transparent and unhindered exports of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets by removing barriers related to finance, insurance, and logistics, while addressing the urgent needs of global food security."