Lavrov says Russia hopes Syrian people overcome all existing challenges in country

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia sincerely hopes that the friendly Syrian nation can overcome all existing domestic political challenges and achieve lasting stabilization in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of talks in Moscow with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

"We are closely following the ongoing transitional processes in Syria," he said. "We genuinely hope that the Syrian people, with whom we share long-standing friendly relations, will overcome all current challenges and achieve full normalization of the situation."

Situation in Syria

In late November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a new large-scale offensive against the positions of the Syrian army. On December 8 of the same year, they entered Damascus, Bashar al-Assad resigned as president and left the country. The interim leader of Syria became Ahmed al-Sharaa. On January 29, 2025, al-Sharaa announced that he would serve as acting president during the transition period. The transition is expected to take between four and five years.

On July 13, clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense units broke out in the Suwayda province. On July 15, the Syrian army entered the region’s eponymous capital and launched a sweep operation in order to restore stability. A while later, Israel began conducting strikes on the Syrian army’s military convoys, citing a desire to protect the Druze population; on July 16, Israel attacked several strategic facilities in Damascus. On July 19, Syrian’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa declared a ceasefire in Suwayda based on a settlement plan developed together with international mediators, including the US.