US arms supplies to Kiev to have no impact on special military operation — senior diplomat

UN, July 31. /TASS/. The US administration’s decision to supply American weapons to the Kiev regime through their purchases by the European Union will have no impact on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday, replying to questions by Russian journalists.

"I believe that in this regard we should talk about the very fact of the delivery of weapons and armament to Ukraine rather than about the specific results of this deal. We consider these deliveries as a destabilizing factor," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"At the same time, we say that these deliveries will have no impact on the special military operation," he emphasized.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to continue the shipments of weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe paid for such deliveries. NATO will coordinate this process.