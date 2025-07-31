Russia’s recognition of Palestine helped keep two-state solution viable — MFA

UN, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s recognition of the State of Palestine has helped preserve the possibility of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in response to a TASS question.

"Russia was the first country in the world to recognize Israel de jure and de facto, establishing and fostering friendly relations with the country. At the same time, we have also developed relations with Palestine. Since 1990, the Embassy of the State of Palestine has been operating in Moscow. <...> I believe that Russia’s recognition [of Palestine], which we granted based on our convictions and commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, played a role in ensuring that the two-state solution remained on the diplomatic table and remains the most viable and only option for resolving this long-standing conflict," he said, emphasizing that Russia has always advocated for "a lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the established international legal basis."

In total, the State of Palestine is recognized by 148 UN member states. Palestinian embassies and permanent missions operate in 95 countries. The Soviet Union, whose legal successor is Russia, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988. The "two states for two peoples" principle envisions the establishment of an independent Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting peacefully with Israel.