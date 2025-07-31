Lavrov, Syrian foreign minister to discuss bilateral issues, global agenda

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani will hold talks in Moscow focused on bilateral issues and global agenda problems.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that it is planned to discuss pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional matters.

The situation in Syria escalated on July 13, when clashes broke out in the southern province of Suwayda between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense units. On July 19, Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa introduced a ceasefire across the entire southern province.

The Russian diplomatic mission has expressed concern about the worsening situation in Syria and condemned Israel's attacks, stressing that they constitute a gross violation of the country's sovereignty and international law.