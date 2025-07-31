Around ten drones destroyed over Russia’s Voronezh Region overnight

VORONEZH, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces and electronic warfare systems destroyed approximately ten UAVs over Voronezh and six districts of the region overnight, with no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"On-duty air defense forces and electronic warfare systems destroyed and suppressed about ten UAVs in the sky over Voronezh and six districts of the region overnight. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage," he wrote.

The danger of a UAV attack on the territory of the region persists, Gusev added.