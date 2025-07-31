Western sanctions continue to block Russian agriculture exports — Russian MFA

UN, July 31. /TASS/. Western countries are being hypocritical when they claim that food security is untouchable as in reality their sanctions continue to hinder the export of Russian agricultural goods, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Russian reporters.

"When I talk about hypocrisy in Western capitals, I mean that they make statements that everything related to food security is sacred and not subject to any sanctions. In fact, through our working dialogue with the UN over a number of years, we have seen that this is not the case," he said.

The diplomat provided specific examples. "Transactions are still not going through, including in terms of payment and financing of food deals. There are still bans on insurance and reinsurance of our ships," he said, adding that "politicizing food security issues is wrong and unacceptable.".