US non-participation in Palestine conference does not affect productivity — Russian MFA

UN, July 31. /TASS/. The absence of US and Israeli representatives at a high-level international conference in support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict did not affect the productivity of its work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"It was a significant international forum. Indeed, a number of countries, including the US and Israel, were not represented there. This is their choice, this is their position. I don’t think that it (non-participation of those states - TASS) had an impact from the point of view of discussing the essence of the issues, accepting proposals, recommendations on such a fundamental issue as finding a fair long-term Palestinian-Israeli settlement, from the point of view of productivity of the work," he said when answering a question asked by TASS.

Meanwhile Vershinin noted that Moscow considers Washington "an important participant in any Middle East process, especially a process aimed at a peaceful settlement." "We hope that sooner or later this process will include all those who are sincerely interested in a lasting peace in the Middle East," he said.